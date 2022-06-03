51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 48,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 51job by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.