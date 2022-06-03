$557.26 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to report sales of $557.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.45 million and the highest is $563.07 million. Weibo posted sales of $574.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WB. CLSA dropped their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

