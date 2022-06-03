$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. CDW posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.52 billion to $24.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.
In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
