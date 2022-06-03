$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. CDW posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.52 billion to $24.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

