$6.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferguson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full year sales of $27.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.21 billion to $27.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferguson.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,739.40.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $111.81 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $391,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $232,367,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

