$602.03 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $602.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.03 million and the lowest is $575.48 million. LHC Group reported sales of $545.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $166.13 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

