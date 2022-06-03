$602.03 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will announce sales of $602.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.03 million and the lowest is $575.48 million. LHC Group reported sales of $545.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $166.13 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.