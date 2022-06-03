$624.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report sales of $624.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $607.90 million. Sabre reported sales of $419.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Sabre has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.