$658.38 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $658.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.50 million and the highest is $662.45 million. ManTech International reported sales of $648.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.