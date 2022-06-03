$66.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will report $66.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $65.78 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $49.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $282.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.41 million to $286.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $343.95 million, with estimates ranging from $337.38 million to $351.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,951. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.87. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

