$69.56 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.57 million and the highest is $70.30 million. CalAmp posted sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $299.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $299.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

CAMP opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.27. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $12,958,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 262.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 414,589 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

