$77.46 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $77.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.72 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $84.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $317.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $327.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.93 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $407.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 799,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.27 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

