$781.14 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will report $781.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.97 million and the highest is $809.67 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $649.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

