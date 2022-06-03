$80.33 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will post sales of $80.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.94 million and the highest is $80.59 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $77.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $325.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.98 million to $326.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $351.53 million, with estimates ranging from $342.15 million to $360.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.58. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,817,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 846.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 286,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

