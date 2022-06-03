A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 35,186 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,616,782.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,172,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,955. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $854.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

