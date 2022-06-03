AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 1,475 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAON stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,879. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 17.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

