AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get AAR alerts:

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $50.13 on Friday. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.