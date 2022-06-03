ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.
About ABC-Mart,Inc. (Get Rating)
