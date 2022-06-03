ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $703.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

