Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADXN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

