ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.
