ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $960.56 million, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.26.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

