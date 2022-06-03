Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.91.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
