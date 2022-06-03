Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.