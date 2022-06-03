Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,615.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,717.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,082.46. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,330.35 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

