Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $669.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

