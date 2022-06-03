Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AGIO opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

