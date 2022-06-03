Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.16.

Shares of AC traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,773. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

