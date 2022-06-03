AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

BOS traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.31. 40,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,080. The stock has a market cap of C$523.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.