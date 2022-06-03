AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.
BOS traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.31. 40,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,080. The stock has a market cap of C$523.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
