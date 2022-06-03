Alamos Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.40 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

