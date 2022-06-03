Alamos Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,823. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.75. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.