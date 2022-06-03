Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,028,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after buying an additional 980,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

