Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $152,980.20 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 345,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,729. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

