Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIRD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,410,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,610. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 98.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

