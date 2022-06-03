Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

ALLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

ALLG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,901. Allego has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at $15,120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

