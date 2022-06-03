Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to report $147.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.60 million and the highest is $151.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $373.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $614.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.80 million to $615.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,565 shares of company stock worth $3,435,419. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

