Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60.

GOOGL traded up $74.61 on Thursday, reaching $2,352.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,455.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,668.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,302.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

