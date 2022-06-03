Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ALPN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

