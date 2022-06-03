Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

ALPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ALPN stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $37,546,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $17,478,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

