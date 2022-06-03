Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

