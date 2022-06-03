Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,752.37.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,510.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,025.20 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,709.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,042.69.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

