Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.19. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

AMED stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 3,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amedisys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

