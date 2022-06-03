Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells $250,691.60 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

