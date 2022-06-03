American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,159. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

