American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $41,028.79 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

