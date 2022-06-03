American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 6,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,824 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

