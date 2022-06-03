American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSC. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 441,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

