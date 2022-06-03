American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 693 Shares

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.06 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

