American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 18,116 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $64,674.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,527,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,153.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02.

On Monday, March 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $94,869.50.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

