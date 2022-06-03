American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 13,750 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.
American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
