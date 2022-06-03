Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 38,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

