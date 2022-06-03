Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will report $80.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.98 million. Amyris posted sales of $52.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $363.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.70 million to $379.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $549.51 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $799.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amyris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.