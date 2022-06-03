Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.52.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

ADI stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

